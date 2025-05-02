Friday, May 2, 2025
BWE, Blueprint Healthcare Secure $17.8M in Acquisition Financing for Memory Care Communities in Washington, Oregon

by Amy Works

KENNEWICK, WASH., AND SALEM, ORE. — BWE and Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors have closed two loans totaling $17.8 million to provide financing for the purchase of two memory care communities in Washington and Oregon. The financing includes a $10.4 million loan for Windsong at Southridge, a 56-unit community in Kennewick, and a $7.4 million loan for Windsong at Eola Hills, a 56-unit property in Salem.

Lundat Kassa of BWE and Kristen Ahrens of Blueprint secured the HUD financing. Both acquisition bridge loans, which have five-year terms, 72 percent loan-to-cost and no prepayment penalties, are nonrecourse with fixed and competitive rates.

After the acquisition, BWE will provide permanent financing for the properties through HUD’s 232/223(f) loan product designed for senior living and healthcare communities, a process that has already begun for Windsong at Southridge. The loans have been structured to maximize exit proceeds up to 100 percent loan-to-cost for the borrowers.

Located at 4000 W. 24th Ave. in Kennewick, Windsong at Southridge was constructed in 2018 and offers a variety of amenities, including arts and crafts activities, a salon, game room, gym, library and a health and therapy center. Constructed in 2015 at 20230 Wallace Road NW in Salem, Windsong at Eola Hills offers the same amenities and resources as its sister property in Kennewick.

