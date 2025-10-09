Thursday, October 9, 2025
Sturges-Ridge-of-Fairfield
Services offered at Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, a seniors housing complex in Connecticut, include transportation assistance, housekeeping and laundry.
BWE Funds $35.3M Agency Permanent Loan for Seniors Housing Complex in Fairfield, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

FAIRFIELD, CONN. — Cleveland-based commercial finance firm BWE has funded a $35.3 million Freddie Mac permanent loan for Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, a 99-bed seniors housing complex located in southern coastal Connecticut. The property opened in 2018, houses 88 units and offers assisted living and memory care services. Amenities include game/activity lounges, a fitness and wellness center, private dining room, library with computer stations, full-service salons and a pet therapy program. Taylor Mokris and Ryan Stoll of BWE originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

