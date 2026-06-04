BWE Originates $38.9M Loan to Refinance 194 Units of Chicago Condo Property

CHICAGO — BWE has originated $38.9 million to refinance 194 units of Woodland Park by the Lake, a 240-unit condominium community in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Ryan Morris and Max Miller of BWE originated the five-year Freddie Mac loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between a Chicago-based property management firm and a Chicago-based investor group. The joint venture originally acquired 170 units in the property in 2019 as part of a fractured condo deal. Since then, the venture has purchased more units and substantially renovated those homes.