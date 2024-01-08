BWE Provides $13.1M Agency Acquisition Loan for Seniors Housing Property Near Providence

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. — BWE has provided a $13.1 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Branches of North Attleboro, a 104-unit seniors housing property in North Attleborough, located near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. The property offers assisted living and memory care services and amenities such as a salon, fitness center, library, courtyards and various recreational spaces. Taylor Mokris and Ryan Stoll of BWE originated the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Benchmark Senior Living operates the property.