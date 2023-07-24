Monday, July 24, 2023
BWE Provides $14.3M Agency Refinancing of Affordable Housing Complex in Buda, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BUDA, TEXAS — BWE, the commercial lender formerly known as Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, has provided a $14.3 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Tuscany Park Apartment Homes, a 176-unit affordable housing complex located in the southern Austin suburb of Buda. The property consists of 14 buildings, and the majority (142) of the units are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground and a community room. Jon Killough and John Roberts of BWE originated the financing, which was structured with a floating interest rate and five years of interest-only payments, on behalf of the borrower, Alabama-based Envolve Communities.

