BWE Provides $14.4M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Denton Affordable Housing Project

DENTON, TEXAS — BWE, the commercial mortgage banking firm formerly known as Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, has provided a $14.4 million, HUD-insured construction loan for Westview Heights, a 132-unit affordable housing project in the North Texas city of Denton. Westview Heights will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units across three buildings that be reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income, with 22 units being rented at market rates. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, laundry facilities and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Jon Killough of BWE originated the loan, which is structured with a fixed interest rate and interest-only payments for the duration of construction, through HUD’s 221(d)(4) program. The borrower was Generation Housing Partners. The capital stack also includes Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity that was provided by the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs.