BWE Provides $14.5M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing Building in Cincinnati

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI — BWE has provided a $14.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Page Tower, a 169-unit affordable housing building in Cincinnati. The 14-story property was constructed in 1971. Amenities include a community room, mail room and central laundry area. The first floor features 7,500 square feet of commercial space. Victor Agusta Jr. of BWE originated the seven-year loan, which features 24 months of interest-only payments and a 35-year amortization. The property includes a 100 percent Section 8 HAP contract for four years.

