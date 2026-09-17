Thursday, September 17, 2026
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Affordable HousingLoansMultifamilyTexas

BWE Provides $16.8M Agency Loan for Mixed-Income Property in Grapevine, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Cleveland-based commercial finance firm BWE has provided a $16.8 million Freddie Mac loan for Cobblestone Village, a 200-unit mixed-income property in Grapevine, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. Built in 1983, Cobblestone Village comprises 96 one-bedroom and 104 two-bedroom apartments, 70 of which are subject to income restrictions. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Jake Roberts of BWE originated the seven-year loan on behalf of the owner, San Antonio-based Falkin Platnick Realty Group, which plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

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