BWE Provides $16.8M in Agency Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Dallas

DALLAS — BWE, the commercial lender formerly known as Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, has provided $16.8 million in Freddie Mac permanent financing for Estates at Ferguson, a 164-unit affordable seniors housing project in Dallas. The property will offer 99 one-bedroom units and 65 two-bedroom units, with the majority of residences (148) reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. John Killough and John Roberts of BWE originated the loan, which carries a 15-year term and a fixed interest rate. The City of Dallas HFC also issued tax-exempt bonds as part of the project’s capital stack, and The Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs provided Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Construction is underway and expected to last about 15 months.