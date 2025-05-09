BWE Provides $32.3M HUD-Insured Loan to Refinance Greystone at Mulberry Grove Apartments in Fortson, Georgia

FORTSON, GA. — BWE has provided a $32.3 million HUD 223(f) loan to refinance Greystone at Mulberry Grove, a 222-unit multifamily development located in Fortson, roughly 11 miles north of Columbus. Paul Harbor, Caleb Carter, Libby Davis and Maria Sealy of BWE’s Birmingham office originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, a Georgia-based developer. The HUD loan features a 35-year term and amortization schedule with a debt service coverage ratio of 1.15. The transaction represents BWE’s 10th closed deal with the undisclosed client.

Situated at 4849 GA Highway 315, Greystone at Mulberry Grove comprises 22 residential buildings that feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit sizes of the apartments range from 984 square feet to 1,728 square feet, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a clubhouse and leasing office, fitness center, laundry room, package room, media room, billiard room, business center, demonstration kitchen, swimming pool with a sundeck, outdoor pavilion with a kitchen, car wash, dog park and spa, bike racks and a community garden.