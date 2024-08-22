BWE Provides $34.1M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community in Metro Nashville

MADISON, TENN. — BWE has provided a $34.1 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Bristol Park at Riverchase, a 300-unit apartment community located at 100 Riverchase Blvd. in Madison, roughly 10 miles northeast of Nashville.

Charles DuBose and David Foulk of BWE originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, GrayCo. The loan has a seven-year term and interest-only payments for the life of the loan.

Bristol Park at Riverchase features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool, business center and a pet play area.