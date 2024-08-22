Thursday, August 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bristol Park at Riverchase features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool, business center and a pet play area.
LoansMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

BWE Provides $34.1M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

MADISON, TENN. — BWE has provided a $34.1 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Bristol Park at Riverchase, a 300-unit apartment community located at 100 Riverchase Blvd. in Madison, roughly 10 miles northeast of Nashville.

Charles DuBose and David Foulk of BWE originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, GrayCo. The loan has a seven-year term and interest-only payments for the life of the loan.

Bristol Park at Riverchase features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool, business center and a pet play area.

You may also like

Inland Private Capital Sells 512-Bed Student Housing Property...

Chick-fil-A Opens First Elevated, Drive-Thru Only Restaurant in...

Property Resources Corp. Begins Leasing 205-Unit Multifamily Adaptive...

Trimont Agrees to Acquire Wells Fargo’s Commercial Mortgage...

CTO Realty Growth Purchases Shopping Center Portfolio in...

Holder Properties, USC Foundations Break Ground on 940-Bed...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of Two Lehigh Valley Manufactured...

Interra Realty Negotiates $4.3M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

Advance Auto Parts Agrees to Sell Worldpac Distribution...