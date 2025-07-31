BWE Provides $37M Agency Loan for Seniors Housing Community in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — BWE has provided a $37 million Fannie Mae loan for Harmony at Southridge, a seniors housing community in Charleston that is operated by Harmony Senior Services. Ryan Stoll and Taylor Mokris of BWE originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Smith-Packett, Wessex Capital. The loan features five years of interest-only payments and a fixed interest rate.

Built in 2020, Harmony at Southridge features independent living, assisted living and secured memory care units, as well as chef-prepared dining options, a therapy gym, movie theater, beauty salon, library and concierge services. The borrower converted 12 independent living units to assisted living in late 2024, according to BWE.