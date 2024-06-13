BWE Provides $39.4M HUD Construction Loan for Pueblo Springs Multifamily Community in Pueblo, Colorado

PUEBLO SPRINGS, COLO. — BWE, on behalf of ESH Development, has secured a $39.5 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan to finance the development of Pueblo Springs, a Class A market-rate apartment project in Pueblo, approximately 45 miles south of Colorado Springs.

James Swanson of BWE’s Phoenix office originated the financing. The HUD-insured loan provides for a combined construction and permanent financing for market-rate multifamily projects. The non-recourse, fully assumable loan features a 40-year, fully amortizing term that will qualify for HUD’s reduced rates for eco-friendly developments upon final construction and delivery of units.

Pueblo Springs will feature 199 units with nine-foot ceilings in select units, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, private balconies or patios, soaking tubs, breakfast bars, pantries, granite or quartz countertops, and stainless steel and Energy Star appliances, including in-unit washers/dryers.

Community amenities will include a clubhouse with Wi-Fi, a fitness center, business center/e-lounge, community room with gourmet kitchen, bike storage, heated pool and spa, barbecue and picnic areas, walking paths, extensive landscaping, 24-hour emergency staff and gated entry.

Colorado Structures is serving as general contractor for the project, which will be built to a high standard of energy efficiency.