BWE Provides $42.3M Agency Loan for Apartment Community in Auburn

AUBURN, ALA. — BWE has provided a $42.3 million Fannie Mae loan for The Glenn, a 270-unit garden-style apartment community located at 2568 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn. The property comprises 14 residential buildings and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a fitness center, beach-entry pool, grilling areas, pet park and a business center.

Paul Harbor, Caleb Carter and Libby Davis of BWE originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, an undisclosed development firm based in Georgia. The borrower will use proceeds of the 10-year loan, which features a 35-year amortization schedule, to pay off construction debt obtained before The Glenn opened in 2022.