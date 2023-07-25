Tuesday, July 25, 2023
BWE Provides $7.1M Agency Refinancing of Affordable Housing Complex in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — BWE, the commercial lender formerly known as Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, has provided a $7.1 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Coral Hills Apartments, a 172-unit affordable housing complex in Houston. The 16-building property offers amenities such as a pool, courtyard and onsite laundry facilities. Units are reserved for renters earning up to 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income. Jon Killough and John Roberts of BWE originated the financing, which was structured with a fixed interest rate, 15-year term and a 40-year amortization schedule. The borrower was Alabama-based Envolve Communities.

