BWE Provides $8.3M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing Property in Waukegan, Illinois

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — BWE has provided an $8.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Brookstone Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan. Built in 1986, the garden-style affordable housing property features 168 units across four buildings. Of the total units, 50 are reserved for residents earning up to 50 percent of the area median income (AMI) and 110 are designated for residents earning up to 60 percent of AMI. Adam Gould of BWE originated the 10-year loan, which features 36 months of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization secured by a first lien.