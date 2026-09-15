Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
RISE at Glen Kernan Park features a mix of 109 one-bedroom and 127 two-bedroom luxury apartments, as well as 72 single-story cottage units.
FloridaLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingSoutheastUncategorized

BWE Secures $101M Loan for New Active Adult Community in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — BWE has secured a $101 million bridge loan for the refinancing of RISE at Glen Kernan Park, a new active adult community located at 4890 Sweetgrass Place in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood. Andy Effler of BWE led the team that closed the three-year, floating-rate loan through BlackRock affiliate HPS on behalf of the borrower, RISE, A Real Estate Company.

The locally based developer is using the nonrecourse loan to retire the existing senior construction loan from Benefit Street Partners and the mezzanine loan from Pearlmark Real Estate, as well as funding reserves while RISE at Glen Kernan Park is in lease-up.

The 308-unit property is reserved for households age 55 and older and features a mix of 109 one-bedroom and 127 two-bedroom luxury apartments, as well as 72 single-story cottage units with attached garages. Monthly rental rates range from $1,704 to $3,871, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a fully equipped fitness facility, resort-style pool, pickleball courts and a bar and lounge room.

You may also like

Related Cos. Begins Leasing 336-Unit Apartment Community in...

Piedmont Realty Trust Acquires Office Building in Arlington,...

MMCC Arranges $53M Refinancing for Build-to-Rent Property in...

Colliers Negotiates $23M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Bender Equities Sells Two Multifamily Communities in Oregon...

Davis Property & Investment Receives $12M Refinancing for...

Draper and Kramer Arranges $99.6M Acquisition Loan for...

Northmarq Brokers Sales of Two Chicagoland Multifamily Properties...

BridgeInvest Provides $87.9M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Facility...