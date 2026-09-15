BWE Secures $101M Loan for New Active Adult Community in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — BWE has secured a $101 million bridge loan for the refinancing of RISE at Glen Kernan Park, a new active adult community located at 4890 Sweetgrass Place in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood. Andy Effler of BWE led the team that closed the three-year, floating-rate loan through BlackRock affiliate HPS on behalf of the borrower, RISE, A Real Estate Company.

The locally based developer is using the nonrecourse loan to retire the existing senior construction loan from Benefit Street Partners and the mezzanine loan from Pearlmark Real Estate, as well as funding reserves while RISE at Glen Kernan Park is in lease-up.

The 308-unit property is reserved for households age 55 and older and features a mix of 109 one-bedroom and 127 two-bedroom luxury apartments, as well as 72 single-story cottage units with attached garages. Monthly rental rates range from $1,704 to $3,871, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a fully equipped fitness facility, resort-style pool, pickleball courts and a bar and lounge room.