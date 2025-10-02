BWE Secures $15.5M Refinancing for Office Building in Troy, Michigan

TROY, MICH. — BWE has secured a $15.5 million loan for the refinancing of Troy Corporate Center, a Class A office building in Troy. Dan Rosenberg, Logan Petersmeyer and Isabella Barrios of BWE arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Integris Ventures. A life insurance company provided the nonrecourse loan, which features a 30-year amortization. Integris began a value-add business plan after acquiring the 189,790-square-foot, six-story property in 2021. After renovation, the building is nearly fully occupied. Amenities include a micromarket, conference and event space, covered parking, locker rooms and a fitness facility.