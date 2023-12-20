Wednesday, December 20, 2023
BWE Secures $16M Financing for Two Shopping Centers in Florida, Georgia

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. AND LAGRANGE, GA. — BWE has secured two loans totaling $16 million for a pair of shopping centers in Florida and Georgia. The deals include a $6 million loan for the refinancing of Palm Beach Commons, a 70,000-square-foot, Family Dollar-anchored retail center in West Palm Beach, and a $10 million acquisition loan for Publix at Merganser Commons, a newly built, Publix-anchored shopping center spanning 46,791 square feet in LaGrange. Both loans are underwritten with full-term, interest-only payments. The direct lender for both loans was not disclosed.

