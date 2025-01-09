BWE Secures $20M Bridge Loan for Retail Outparcel Redevelopment in Merced, California

MERCED, CALIF. — BWE has secured a $20 million bridge loan to finance the redevelopment of an outparcel adjacent to Marketplace at Merced in Merced. Sears formerly occupied the 85,000-square-foot property. The project will include a complete interior renovation, as well as the addition of two pad sites totaling 6,164 square feet.

The redevelopment was fully preleased at the time of financing. Tenants at the property will include Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Petco, Rack Room Shoes and Burlington Coat Factory.

Mike Guterman of BWE arranged the 30-month loan on behalf of the borrower. Citivest Commercial Investments LLC provided the financing.