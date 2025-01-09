Thursday, January 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CaliforniaLoansRetailWestern

BWE Secures $20M Bridge Loan for Retail Outparcel Redevelopment in Merced, California

by Amy Works

MERCED, CALIF. — BWE has secured a $20 million bridge loan to finance the redevelopment of an outparcel adjacent to Marketplace at Merced in Merced. Sears formerly occupied the 85,000-square-foot property. The project will include a complete interior renovation, as well as the addition of two pad sites totaling 6,164 square feet.

The redevelopment was fully preleased at the time of financing. Tenants at the property will include Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Petco, Rack Room Shoes and Burlington Coat Factory.

Mike Guterman of BWE arranged the 30-month loan on behalf of the borrower. Citivest Commercial Investments LLC provided the financing.

You may also like

Winstanley Enterprises, Surrey Equities Buy Metro Boston Mall...

Sagard Real Estate Acquires Alta Green Mountain Apartment...

Joint Venture Buys Development Site for 397-Bed Student...

ROUND1 Bowling & Arcade to Open 80,300 SF...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 131-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 10,867 SF...

Boot Barn, Best Buy Join Tenant Lineup at...

CIM Group Funds $90M Loan for Refinancing of...

Northmarq Provides $25.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...