BWE Secures $22.3M Construction Financing for Mixed-Income Housing Project in Cary, North Carolina

CARY, N.C. — BWE has secured a $22.3 million construction loan for Marigold Apartments, a mixed-income housing development located on Maynard Road in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh.

The property will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Of the total 126 units, seven will be designated as accessible units, and three will be designated as hearing impaired accessible. Sixty-four units will be designated as affordable and workforce housing for residents earning at or below 30, 50 and 80 percent of the area median income, while the remaining 62 units are set to be available at market rates.

Amenities will include elevators, EV charging stations, coworking spaces, an outdoor kitchen with gaming area, business center, clubhouse/community room, courtyard, exercise facility, onsite management, controlled access, video surveillance and onsite parking.

Victor Agusta Jr. of BWE’s Raleigh office originated the HUD-insured loan on behalf of the borrower, Charlotte-based Laurel Street Residential. The City of Cary provided a ground lease for the Marigold development, and Wake County provided an additional $1.7 million in financing.