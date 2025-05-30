BWE Secures $220M in Financing for Opus Multifamily Community in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — BWE has secured a total of $220 million in financing for Opus, an apartment property in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. Max Sauerman and Tyler Shebeck of BWE’s Los Angeles office originated a $205 million five-year senior loan and a $15 million floating-rate mezzanine loan on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Jamison Properties. New York Life Real Estate Investors (NYLREI) provided the financing.

Completed in June 2024, Opus offers 428 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across two high-rise towers connected by a secured parking garage and amenity deck. The units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, open floor plans, high ceilings, luxury appliances, balconies and smart home features.

Onsite amenities include multiple resident lounges and entertaining spaces, coworking rooms, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, a game room, movie theater, golf simulator, dog park and grooming station, an automated concession room, a rooftop pool with a spa and cabanas, rooftop bars, dining areas, barbecue grills and fire pits. Additionally, the property offers 10,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, which is 33 percent leased to a coffee shop and a boba shop.