BWE Secures $24M Financing for Affordable Housing Development in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — BWE has secured $24 million for the construction and permanent financing of Barnett Villas, an affordable housing development in Orlando. Peter Borstelmann and Jim Gillespie of BWE arranged the financing in the form of the purchase of tax-exempt bonds issued by the Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FHFC). The bonds feature a fixed interest rate, as well as three years of interest-only payments.

Upon completion, Barnett Villas — which will be located at 1050 Barnett Villas Drive — will comprise 156 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Of the units, 78 will be reserved for residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), 39 will be designated for residents earning up to 50 percent of AMI and 39 will be reserved for residents earning up to 70 percent of the AMI. Amenities at the property will include a fitness center, lounge and surface parking.

The total project cost is $44.9 million, including $18.2 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity syndicated by Enterprise Housing Credit Investments. A construction timeline was not disclosed.