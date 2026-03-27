Friday, March 27, 2026
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ArizonaLoansMultifamilyWestern

BWE Secures $28.8M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Tucson, Arizona

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — BWE has arranged $28.8 million to refinance Cabana Bridges, a garden-style apartment property in Tucson. The financing was arranged on behalf of Greenlight Communities, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based developer, and Holualoa Cos., a Tucson-based real estate investor and developer.

Matt Terpstra and Charlie Williams of BWE’s Phoenix office originated the seven-year Freddie Mac loan, which features a flexible prepayment option and a favorable interest rate.

Located at 1102 E. 36th St., Cabana Bridges features 288 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, in-unit washers/dryers, controlled access entries, pre-installed Wi-Fi and workstation desks in studio and one-bedroom units. Community amenities include outdoor courtyards with citrus trees, barbecue and seating areas, a two-story clubhouse with a coworking lounge and coffee bar, covered parking, a 24/7 fitness center and a swimming pool with lounge seating. Cabana Bridges was built in 2023.

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