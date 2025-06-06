BWE Secures $31.2M Loan for Refinancing of Cabana Bullard Multifamily Property in Goodyear, Arizona

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — BWE, on behalf of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Greenlight Communities, has arranged $31.2 million to refinance Cabana Bullard, an apartment community in Goodyear. Located at North Bullard Avenue and West Van Buren Street, Cabana Bullard offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Located at 14780 W. Van Buren St., Cabana Bullard was built in 2023. Charlie Williams and Matt Terpstra of BWE originated the three-year, full-term interest-only loan with a competitive rate and flexible terms. A national life company lender provided the financing.