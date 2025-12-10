Wednesday, December 10, 2025
BWE Secures $38.5M Loan for Build-to-Rent Community in Kathleen, Georgia

by John Nelson

KATHLEEN, GA. — BWE has secured a $38.5 million loan for Encore at Beacon Place, a 252-unit build-to-rent community located at 40 Cohen Walker Drive in Kathleen, about seven miles south of Warner Robins in central Georgia. Paul Harbor and Caleb Carter of BWE’s Birmingham office arranged the bridge loan on behalf of the borrower, a multifamily investment firm based in Alabama.

Delivered in February 2025, Encore at Beacon Place offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom cottages. Amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, pickleball court, clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center with a fitness studio, community gathering room, business center, cyber café with complimentary Wi-Fi and a coffee bar.

