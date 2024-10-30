BWE Secures $425M in Construction Financing for Mosaic Quarter Sports Complex in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — BWE has secured a $425 million credit-tenant lease to provide construction financing for Phase I of Mosaic Quarter, a planned sports destination spanning 90 acres and 1 million square feet in Tucson.

Brian Boland of BWE originated the credit-tenant lease financing from CTL Capital on behalf of Mosaic Quarter Development LLC, an affiliate of Knott Development. The property was underwritten based on the credit of Pima County, Ariz., the future lessee, enabling the borrower to secure more favorable terms with higher leverage due to the property’s guaranteed future cash flow over the term of the 30-year lease.

Mosaic Quarter’s Phase I will feature the 137,000-square-foot MQ Field House, the 200,000-square-foot MQ Iceplex, a central utility plant and onsite civil and sitework improvements, as well as offsite infrastructure improvements necessary to support the larger project, including parking.

MQ Field House will include interchangeable wood, turf and specialty flooring systems on two floors of athletic space, including eight basketball courts, six volleyball courts, four indoor soccer fields, 24 pickleball courts, two 7-on-7 football fields, 32 badminton courts, two party rooms and a rooftop event patio. MQ Field House will offer fitness programming that will be taught by University of Arizona and Pima Community College students to elementary-aged children.

MQ Iceplex will feature two community rinks, a 3,000-seat arena rink, 15 locker rooms, two party rooms, a pro shop and a team store. The facility will be the new home of the University of Arizona’s Wildcat Hockey program.

Mosaic Quarter is scheduled to break ground in November and construction is expected to take approximately three years to complete.