BWE Secures $43.1M Construction Loan for Affordable Housing Development in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — Bellwether Enterprise (BWE) has secured $43.1 million to fund the new construction of 15 Sable Apartments, an affordable housing community in Aurora. Developed by DBG Properties and Featherstone Development, the community will be a four-story apartment complex situated on a walkable, transit-oriented site.

BWE provided tax-exempt and taxable loans through its BWE Private Placement platform. The loan features an 18-year term with 40-year amortization schedule, and interest-only payments for the first six years from closing. Anthea Martin in BWE’s Denver office originated the loan through a private placement on behalf of the borrowers.

The project was made possible through the support of the City of Aurora; a property tax abatement partnership with Aurora Housing Authority; a private activity bond allocation from Colorado Housing and Finance Authority; a subordinate loan from Colorado Department of Local Affairs Division of Housing; a tax credit equity investment from Arizona-based Affordable Housing Partners; and a sale of property by the Regional Transportation District.