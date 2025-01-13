Monday, January 13, 2025
BWE Secures $47M Refinancing for Student Housing Property Near University of Tennessee

by John Nelson

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — BWE has secured a $47 million loan for the refinancing of Lakemoor Station, a 240-unit student housing community located near the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville. Jim Collins of BWE worked on behalf of the borrower, Dominion Group, to secure the 10-year, fixed-term financing through Nationwide Insurance. The loan features a 30-year amortization schedule.

The University of Tennessee has master leased the property for five years with a three-year renewal option. The garden-style community offers fully furnished units alongside shared amenities including an outdoor pool, lounge area, fitness center and clubhouse.

