BWE Secures $6.3M for Renovation of 54-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Arcadia, Indiana

ARCADIA, IND. — BWE has secured a $6.3 million USDA RHS 538 GRRHP loan to provide construction and permanent financing for the renovation of Hamilton Place, a 54-unit affordable housing property in Arcadia, about 45 miles north of Indianapolis. Lundat Kassa and Bob Morton of BWE arranged the loan with a 38-year term and 40-year amortization. The property’s units are spread across three single-story garden homes, two two-story townhomes and one apartment building, all of which are set to be renovated. The units are reserved for tenants earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Renovated amenities will include a community room, computer center, playground, basketball court, exercise room and walking path. The project received additional financing through the use of 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits provided by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.