BWE Secures $61M Construction Loan for Park Center Apartments in Bakersfield, California

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — BWE has secured a $61 million construction loan to finance the first phase of Park Center at Seven Oaks, a planned 520-unit multifamily community in Bakersfield. Upon completion, Park Center at Seven Oaks will be the largest multifamily development in Kern County, Ariz. Phase I will include 352 garden-style apartments.

Located at the southwest corner of S. Allen Road and White Lane, the initial southern phase of Park Center Apartments will feature 17 residential buildings, a leasing office, fitness center and pool house. Of the 352 planned units, 152 will be one-bedroom/one-bath units and the remaining 200 will be two-bedroom/two-bath units. Apartment amenities will include quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, white Shaker cabinets, hardwood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers, fiber optic internet, private patios and nine-foot ceilings.

Community amenities will include a clubhouse with kitchen, lounges, coworking spaces, storage, a mail room, fitness center with yoga studio, two pools, pergola-shaded barbecue patios and fire pits and a shared active-use turf area with corn hole, volleyball and ping pong. The pet-friendly community will also offer a fenced dog run and onsite dog wash station.

Tom Turnage and Alex Gregoire of BWE originated the four-year, floating-rate loan with interest-only payments and a 12-month extension from a regional bank on behalf of the borrower, Presidio Capital Partners.