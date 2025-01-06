BWE Secures $76M Refinancing for Carlisle Naples Seniors Housing Community in Southwest Florida

NAPLES, FLA. — BWE has secured a $76 million loan for the refinancing of The Carlisle Naples, a Class A seniors housing community in Naples. Operated by Senior Resource Group (SRG), the 18-acre community features 257 independent living apartments and 93 assisted living units.

Ryan Stoll and Taylor Mokris of BWE arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Harbert Management Co. and SRG. The sponsors recently completed a capital improvement program at The Carlisle Naples.