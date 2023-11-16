BWE Secures Financing for 362,710 SF Adaptive Reuse Industrial Facility in Fort Pierce, Florida

FORT PIERCE, FLA. — BWE has secured an undisclosed amount of permanent financing for a converted industrial facility in Fort Pierce, a city midway between Orlando and Miami. Situated near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike, the 362,710-square-foot flex property was formerly Orange Blossom Mall. Now known as Renaissance Business Park, the property features loading docks, drive-in loading, private restrooms, HVAC, 18-foot clear ceilings, a fiber optic cable feed and a suite of interior and exterior security cameras and fire safety measures.

The borrower and owner, Fort Lauderdale-based Prime Rock Real Estate Capital, recently made exterior improvements to the property, including a new roof, façade, irrigation system, sewer line, signage, overhead doors for tenant spaces, driveways for tenant entrances, outdoor lighting, overhauled landscaping and modern flood protection.

Kevin Hicks and Michael Powell of BWE originated the loan through an unnamed life insurance company on behalf of Prime Rock.