BWEIS Arranges Sale of 137-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Lakewood, Colorado

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — BWE Investment Sales (BWEIS) has arranged the sale of Lakewood Reserve Senior Living, a 137-unit assisted living and memory care community located in Lakewood, approximately eight miles southwest of downtown Denver. BWEIS represented the seller, a private equity seniors housing investor, in the transaction. A REIT acquired the community, which is operated by Stellar Senior Living. The property features 118 assisted living units and 19 memory care units. Amenities at the community include a beauty salon and barber shop, fitness center, theater and entertainment space, courtyards and outdoor gathering spaces.