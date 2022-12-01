REBusinessOnline

BXP Acquires $121M Interest in Midtown Manhattan Office Building

BXP also serves as the managing member of the joint venture that owns 200 Fifth Avenue, providing customary leasing and property management services.

NEW YORK CITY — BXP (NYSE: BXP), a REIT formerly known as Boston Properties, has acquired a $121 million interest in 200 Fifth Avenue, an 870,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. With this acquisition, BXP now holds 27 percent of the equity, with institutional investment firms advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives owning the remaining 73 percent. The 14-story building was originally constructed in 1909 and is currently 93 percent leased to tenants such as Grey Advertising, Tiffany & Co. and Yelp. The building’s mortgage loan has an outstanding principal balance of $600 million, bears interest at 4.34 percent per annum and matures in November 2028.

