BXP Buys D.C. Office Building for $55M, Plans Redevelopment Following Sidley Austin Anchor Lease

WASHINGTON, D.C. — BXP has acquired 2100 M Street, a 300,000-square-foot office building located in the West End of Washington, D.C., for $55 million. The publicly traded, Boston-based office REIT plans to demolish the existing building and develop a new 320,000-square-foot office tower. BXP expects to commence construction of the project in 2028. Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Additionally, Sidley Austin LLP has signed a 240,000-square-foot lease to anchor the future trophy property, occupying 75 percent of the building. The global law firm will be situated on the fourth through 10th floors and is scheduled to move into its new space in 2031. Lou Christopher and Jordan Brainard of CBRE represented Sidley Austin in the lease transaction.