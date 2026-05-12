Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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The renovation at 901 New York Avenue in Washington, D.C., included a new lobby, conference center, rooftop terrace and fitness center. (Photo courtesy of BXP)
DevelopmentDistrict of ColumbiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

BXP Completes $25M Renovation of D.C. Office Building

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — BXP, an office REIT based in Boston, has completed the $25 million renovation of 901 New York Avenue, a 542,000-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C.’s East End submarket. The renovation included a new lobby, fitness center, conference center and a rooftop terrace. The design-build team included Sasaki (architect) and HITT Contracting (construction).

The investment included a partnership with Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP, which extended its 214,000-square-foot lease across eight full floors at the building in January 2024. The law firm is establishing a presence in the lobby and recently delivered a sky garden to promote wellness for tenants.

Additionally, BXP executed 41,000 square feet of new leases at 901 New York Avenue since the renovation’s completion.

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