BXP Purchases 12-Story Office Building in DC, Plans Major Redevelopment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — BXP, a publicly traded office REIT that was previously known as Boston Properties Inc., has closed on its purchase of 725 12th Street, a 12-story office building in Washington, D.C.’s East End. The Boston-based firm acquired the 300,000-square-foot property for $34 million. The seller was not disclosed.

BXP plans to demolish the office building and redevelop the site to make way for a new 320,000-square-foot, Class A office property. The REIT recently signed law firm McDermott Will & Emery to occupy approximately 150,000 square feet across the top five levels of the new office development. Lou Christopher, Jordan Brainard, Rob Copito and Clay Hammerstein of CBRE represented McDermott Will & Emery in the lease negotiations. Evan Behr of JLL represented the landlord.

BXP expects to deliver the new office building in late 2028.