Byline Bank Provides $11M Loan for Acquisition of Flex Industrial Portfolio in Lisle, Illinois
LISLE, ILL. — Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BY), has provided an $11 million loan for the acquisition of a three-building flex industrial portfolio totaling 157,000 square feet in Lisle. A joint venture between Integris Ventures and Starlight Equity Partners was the borrower. Upon acquisition, the buyers plan to implement a capital improvements program. The seller was undisclosed.
