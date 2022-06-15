Byline Bank Provides $11M Loan for Acquisition of Flex Industrial Portfolio in Lisle, Illinois

A joint venture between Integris Ventures and Starlight Equity Partners acquired the 157,000-square-foot portfolio.

LISLE, ILL. — Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BY), has provided an $11 million loan for the acquisition of a three-building flex industrial portfolio totaling 157,000 square feet in Lisle. A joint venture between Integris Ventures and Starlight Equity Partners was the borrower. Upon acquisition, the buyers plan to implement a capital improvements program. The seller was undisclosed.