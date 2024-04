SAN ANTONIO — Byline Bank has provided a $14 million construction loan for a 257,000-square-foot industrial project in San Antonio. The 16-acre site is located near the intersection of Rittiman Road and Woodlake Center Drive on the city’s northeast side. The rear-load building will feature 32-foot clear heights and dedicated trailer parking. The borrower is a joint venture between TradeLane Properties and Phelan Development Co. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.