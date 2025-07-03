Thursday, July 3, 2025
The two facilities are located in Alsip, Ill.
Byline Bank Provides $17M for Acquisition of Two Chicagoland Industrial Properties

by Kristin Harlow

ALSIP, ILL. — Byline Bank has provided $17 million for the acquisition and future capital improvement of two industrial properties located at 5750 W. 118th St. and 11700 S. Central Ave. in Alsip. TradeLane Properties was the borrower.

The manufacturing facility on 118th Street totals 366,869 square feet and was built between 1996 and 2000. It features exterior dock doors, existing bridge cranes, 480 expandable parking stalls and active multi-track rail service via Indiana Harbor Belt. TradeLane plans to reposition the asset by replacing the roof, paving, exterior and interior painting, landscaping and preparing the office space for lease.

The second property is an 84,376-square-foot distribution center that is fully leased and situated on 4.5 acres. Constructed in 1990, the building features a 4,500-square-foot office space, 15 exterior dock-high doors, a drive-in door and 26 auto parking stalls.

The acquisition marks the 14th transaction between Byline and TradeLane in the last five years.

