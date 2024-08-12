Byline Bank Provides $18.3M Acquisition Financing for Industrial Property in Metro Atlanta

SUWANEE, GA. — Byline Bank’s Commercial Real Estate Group (BCREG) has provided an $18.3 million loan for the acquisition of a warehouse and distribution facility located at 460 Horizon Drive in Suwanee, roughly 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. High Street Logistics Properties is the borrower.

Situated on 18.5 acres, the property totals 230,530 square feet and can be configured for one or three tenants. The seller was not disclosed.

The loan marks the fifth transaction Byline Bank has funded for High Street Logistics to date, with previous loans funding industrial properties in Georgia, Texas and Illinois.