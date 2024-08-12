Monday, August 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsGeorgiaIndustrialLoansSoutheast

Byline Bank Provides $18.3M Acquisition Financing for Industrial Property in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

SUWANEE, GA. — Byline Bank’s Commercial Real Estate Group (BCREG) has provided an $18.3 million loan for the acquisition of a warehouse and distribution facility located at 460 Horizon Drive in Suwanee, roughly 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. High Street Logistics Properties is the borrower.

Situated on 18.5 acres, the property totals 230,530 square feet and can be configured for one or three tenants. The seller was not disclosed.

The loan marks the fifth transaction Byline Bank has funded for High Street Logistics to date, with previous loans funding industrial properties in Georgia, Texas and Illinois.

You may also like

BPR Properties Opens TownePlace Suites by Marriott Brunswick...

S2 Capital Acquires Place at Saddle Creek Apartments...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 57,612 SF Teas Crossing...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 25,992 SF Industrial Building...

PCCP, Bluewater Property to Develop 205,445 SF Industrial...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Complex in...

HKS Real Estate Advisors Arranges $30M Loan for...

Hillwood, WDG Logistics  to Build 179,800 SF Spec...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 428-Unit Multifamily Property in...