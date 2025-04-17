Byline Bank Provides $9.2M Loan for Office Conversion Project in Lombard, Illinois

LOMBARD, ILL. — Byline Bank’s Commercial Real Estate Group has provided a $9.2 million loan for the conversion of a 103,109-square-foot office building into self-storage space in the Chicago suburb of Lombard. LSC Development is the developer and borrower. The building, located at the intersection of I-355 and North Avenue, will be transformed into 67,853 square feet of climate-controlled self-storage space with 64 secured surface parking spaces for both RVs and regular vehicles across 14,800 square feet. Two loading docks with overhead doors will also be installed. The project is slated for completion in the first half of 2026. Law firm Blank Rome represented Byline Bank, while Duggan Bertsch LLC represented LSC Development.