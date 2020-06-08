Byrnes & Associates Arranges $22M Sale of Apartment Building in Downtown Baltimore

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Munsey Apartment Building include a fitness center, business center and a community clubroom. (Photo courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

BALTIMORE — Byrnes & Associates Inc. has arranged the sale of The Munsey Apartment Building, an 18-story, 149-unit apartment building in downtown Baltimore. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 668 to 1,705 square feet. Communal amenities include a fitness center, business center and a community clubroom. The building was originally constructed in 1911 and is named after Frank Munsey, the publisher and owner of the Baltimore-Sun. The asset was converted to multifamily space in 2002. Brad Byrnes of Byrnes & Associates represented both the buyer, PMC Property Group, and the seller, LC3 Investors Baltimore LLC, in the transaction.