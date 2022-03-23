REBusinessOnline

Byrnes Brokers Sale of 15-Story Office Building in Downtown Baltimore, Buyer Plans Multifamily Conversion

210 North Charles St.

Built in 1894, 210 North Charles St., also known as The Fidelity & Deposit Building, will be converted into a multifamily property with about 220 apartment units.

BALTIMORE — Byrnes & Associates Inc. has brokered the sale of 210 North Charles St., a 15-story, 232,000-square-foot office tower in downtown Baltimore. An entity known as 210 N. Charles Owner LLC, a joint venture partnership formed by Baltimore-based residential developer Trademark Properties and local investor Prab Thangarajah, has acquired the property for $6 million. Artemis Properties sold the property. Brad Byrnes of Baltimore-based Byrnes & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction.

Built in 1894, 210 North Charles St., also known as The Fidelity & Deposit Building, will be converted into a multifamily property with about 220 apartment units. The property’s new ownership group intends to start the renovation process next month. The project will have a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 500 to 2,000 square feet. Construction is slated to be completed by spring 2024. The development cost is expected to be $34 million.

The project will also feature a street-level restaurant component, featuring a corner vault room complete with an outdoor seating area that overlooks Center Plaza. In addition, two or three retail spaces will be carved out of the street-level and leased to end users, and the project will have underground parking for about 180 residents.

