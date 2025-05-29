Thursday, May 29, 2025
The new three-story, 65,000-square-foot Career and Technical Education (CTE) classroom building is part of the modernization of Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, Calif. (Rendering credit: LPA Architects)
C.W. Driver Breaks Ground on $175M Modernization Project at Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California

by Amy Works

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — C.W. Driver Cos. has broken ground on a $175 million modernization project at Long Beach Unified School District’s Polytechnic High School in Los Angeles County. The project includes interim student housing, a new 65,000-square-foot Career and Technical Education (CTE) classroom building and the modernization of eight historic, existing campus buildings.

The new three-story CTE classroom building will include a medical simulation lab supporting the school’s medical pathway; engineering and computer science labs; standard and intensive studies classrooms; robotics and automotive technology labs; spaces for the school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corp (JROTC); and dedicated engineering courtyards and outdoor learning environments. Interim housing will also be built in a new complex consisting of 52 portable classrooms, four restroom buildings and a lunch shelter.

During the additional phases, which are scheduled across two subsequent summers, C.W. Driver will modernize the aging infrastructure, update utilities and enhance the school’s learning environment through partition walls, new flooring, fire alarms and utility connections across eight buildings. Updates will include HVAC and technology modernizations, new audiovisual systems, lighting, electrical and interior/exterior finishes. Additionally, the school will be upgrading its accessibility and safety through ADA-compliant pathways and signage and bringing fire alarm systems, tactile room and exit signage up to code.

Completion is slated for December 2027.

