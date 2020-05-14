C.W. Driver Breaks Ground on $38M Reconstruction of Menifee Valley Middle School in California

Posted on by in California, Civic, Development, Western

Slated for completion in spring 2021, the $38 million renovation of Menifee Valley Middle School will help transition the campus into a magnet school focused on visual and performing arts.

MENIFEE, CALIF. — C.W. Driver Cos. has broken ground on the reconstruction of Menifee Valley Middle School, located at 26255 Garbani Road in Menifee. The $38 million, 71,277-square-foot project will help transition the campus to a magnet school focused on visual and performing arts. The redevelopment includes the addition of two new classroom buildings, restorations to the Visual and Performing Arts Center, construction of an open-concept library and renovations to existing locker rooms.

Slated for completion in spring 2021, the renovated campus will also feature the reconstruction of temporary portable classrooms into permanent classrooms and lab spaces that create a centralized academic courtyard and cohesive community. Additional modifications include a new music and choir space, a renovated stage in the Visual and Performing Arts Center, introduction of outdoor learning spaces, large classroom windows and active learning spaces optimized for use in the arts, music and sciences known as flex labs.

Menifee Valley Middle School’s new library will include a flexible plan configuration, collaboration spaces to facilitate group work and soft seating areas for students. On the athletic front, the redevelopment will renovate existing locker rooms with ADA upgrades, AV improvements and the addition of washers and dryers.

BakerNowicki Design Studio is working with C.W. Driver Cos. on the project.