C.W. Driver Breaks Ground on $43M Pomona College Athletic Center Expansion in Claremont, California

Pomona College’s Athletic and Recreation Center in Claremont, Calif. will undergo a $43 million renovation and expansion. (Rendering credit: SCB Architects)

CLAREMONT, CALIF. — C.W. Driver Cos. has broken ground on a $43 million expansion of Pomona College’s Athletic and Recreation Center in Claremont. Located at 220 E. Sixth St., the 95,000-square-foot facility will provide additional space for the Pomona-Pitzer athletics program through a mix of renovations and new construction.

Slated for completion by fall 2022, the facility will include 15,000 square feet of additional training and weight rooms, dedicated areas for cardio exercise, athletic department offices and expanded locker rooms. Enhancements to the center will include expanded variety and faculty locker rooms; a strength and conditioning center; additional training and conditioning space; an all-new, two-court practice and recreational gymnasium above the fitness area; three new team meeting rooms; individual offices for coaches and administrative staff; and equipment storage space.

The center will be designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, with daylight shading devices to mitigate solar heat gain, HVAC systems that prioritize natural ventilation, rooftop photovoltaics and solar hot water.

C.W. Driver Cos. is partnering with SCB Architects on the project.