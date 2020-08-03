C.W. Driver Breaks Ground on $48.2M Academic Building at Long Beach City College in California

Posted on by in California, Civic, Development, Western

Slated for completion in November 2021, the 96,000-square-foot multi-disciplinary facility will house a variety of academic programs at Long Beach City College’s Liberal Arts Campus in Long Beach, Calif.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — C.W. Driver Cos., as general contractor, has broken ground on a multi-disciplinary facility located at Long Beach City College’s Liberal Arts Campus in Long Beach.

The $48.2 million property is the first design-build project at the school funded by the state of California and will house a variety of academic programs, including language arts, career technology education, computer studies, office studies, student success center and support programs.

The project includes the demolition of two existing classroom buildings, as well as all associated utilities, hardscape, irrigation and landscaping. Originally two 1960s concrete frame buildings, the new three-story, 96,000-square-foot facility will be constructed as a single steel-frame structure complete with classroom, study and administrative spaces. Key areas will include a lecture hall, reading and writing focus areas and breakout rooms. Additionally, the project will be built around existing community courtyards where students can connect, study and socialize.

Designed HPI Architecture to obtain LEED Gold certification, the project is slated for completion in November 2021.