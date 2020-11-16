C.W. Driver Completes $36M Orange Coast College Kinesiology, Aquatics Pavilion in Costa Mesa, California

The three-building Kinesiology and Aquatics Pavilion at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Calif., features 88,000 square feet of space for athletics and physical education, sports medicine and kinesiology studies. (Photo credit: Jun Tang Photography)

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — C.W. Driver Cos. has completed the construction of the Kinesiology and Aquatics Pavilion at Orange Coast College (OCC) in Costa Mesa. The three-building, 88,000-square-foot athletics center features expanded and modernized space for a variety of OCC programs, including physical education, athletics, sports medicine and kinesiology studies.

Built in two phases, the initial stage included new construction of a 58,000-square-foot, multi-building complex, while Phase II included the renovation of a 30,000-square-foot structure that housed men’s and women’s locker rooms and existing pool areas. The project included the addition of a 65-meter competition pool with double bulkheads, 25-meter instructional pool and 450-person capacity bleachers. The three buildings are interconnected by an overhead structure that provides shade.

Additionally, the new pavilion features division offices, athletic training, equipment management, locker rooms/showers and support spaces for aquatic programs. The pavilion is also home to the school’s adapted kinesiology program, which encourages individuals with disabilities and/or chronic illness to study and apply general fitness and movement principles throughout their lifelong participation in physical activity, exercise and sport.

The $36 million Kinesiology and Aquatics Pavilion is part of a larger project funded by Measure M, a $698 million general obligation bond provided and supported by the local community to modernize education facilities for all universities within the Coast Community College District.

C.W. Driver Cos. partnered with Little Diversified Architectural Consulting and Aquatic Design Group on the project.